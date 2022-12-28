Analysts Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) PT at $10.25

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 942.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,427 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,498,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,568,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile



Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

