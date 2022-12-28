Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) PT at $20.19

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ BYND opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $262,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 49,900.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 54.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.