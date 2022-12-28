Analysts Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) PT at $49.29

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

