Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Price Target at $34.78

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,223 shares of company stock worth $8,253,078 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $43,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $39,518,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $25,866,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 616.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4,805.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 937,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

