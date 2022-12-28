Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price at $76.00

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.
BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.2 %
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Stories
