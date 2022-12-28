Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Price Target at $204.79

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equifax Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $6,488,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.27. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $295.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

