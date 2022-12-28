Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Price Target at $204.79

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.79.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equifax Stock Performance
NYSE EFX opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.27. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $295.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.45.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.