Analysts Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT at $20.88

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $13.73 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.82 million, a P/E ratio of 274.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

