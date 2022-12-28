Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $184.80

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.80.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.10. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

