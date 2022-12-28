Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $34.77

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.5 %

HUN opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.