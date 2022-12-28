Analysts Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Target Price at $54.70

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $76,784,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR opened at $52.59 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

