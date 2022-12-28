Analysts Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Target Price at $155.25

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.25.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

