Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target at $21.94

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.94.
BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
KE Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.83 on Friday. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of -1.61.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
