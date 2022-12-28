Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target at $21.94

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.94.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.83 on Friday. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of -1.61.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.