Analysts Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Target Price at $84.89

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NEP stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

