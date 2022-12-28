Analysts Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $18.35

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $76,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

