Analysts Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) PT at C$33.28

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE QBR.B opened at C$28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97. The firm has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.42. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$23.85 and a 52 week high of C$32.72.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.