Analysts Set Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target at $25.80

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Scor from €24.00 ($25.53) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Scor from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Scor from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.36 on Friday. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.29.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.