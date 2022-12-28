Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $42.90

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.90.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 25.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 464.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech Company Profile

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. Semtech has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $92.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

