Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) PT at $212.57

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $158.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.33. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $264.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

