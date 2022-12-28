Analyzing American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American International Group and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Selective Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

American International Group currently has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $100.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than American International Group.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

American International Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. American International Group pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. American International Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International Group and Selective Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $52.06 billion 0.90 $9.39 billion $16.81 3.77 Selective Insurance Group $3.38 billion 1.62 $403.84 million $3.75 24.22

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. American International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 23.33% 7.33% 0.70% Selective Insurance Group 6.76% 12.79% 3.07%

Summary

American International Group beats Selective Insurance Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, such as auto, homeowners, umbrella, yacht, fine art, and collections; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident; supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; and financial planning and advisory services; record-keeping, plan administrative, and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

