Analyzing IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. IF Bancorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IF Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 19.03% 7.71% 0.73% Provident Financial Services 31.47% 10.16% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IF Bancorp and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.93 $5.78 million $1.86 9.41 Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.30 $167.92 million $2.18 9.83

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats IF Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

(Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania and New York counties. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.