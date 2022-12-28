Analyzing Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY) & Its Rivals

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sigyn Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -688.88% Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors -1,362.03% -143.39% -26.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors 851 3357 7555 170 2.59

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -$3.01 million -2.78 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors $1.07 billion $78.55 million 10.33

Sigyn Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sigyn Therapeutics peers beat Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.