ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.17% of ArcBest worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcBest Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

