Arden Trust Co Acquires 2,526 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,333,000 after purchasing an additional 170,809 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,409,000 after buying an additional 823,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NortonLifeLock

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.