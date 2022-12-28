Arden Trust Co Has $267,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on D. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.