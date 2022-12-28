ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $436.15 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

