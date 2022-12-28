ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

CI stock opened at $334.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

