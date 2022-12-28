ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,663 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $48,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 645.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.