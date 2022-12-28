ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 33.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 10.6% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE:CCS opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

