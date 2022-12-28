ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $665.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

