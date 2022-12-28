ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 62.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 73,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 11,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

BMY stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

