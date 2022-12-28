ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.66. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

