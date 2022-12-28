ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

