ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

