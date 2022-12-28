ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 635.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 107,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 32,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

