ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.22% of Medifast worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $221.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.41. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MED. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.