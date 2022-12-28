ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

