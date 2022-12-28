ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $688,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

