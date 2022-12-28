ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.71. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $195.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

