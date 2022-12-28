ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CVS opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

