ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

