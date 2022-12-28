ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
COST opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
