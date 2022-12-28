ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 128 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Humana by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $514.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.