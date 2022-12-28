ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 138,705 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,705 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 3.20% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDMO stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.20.

