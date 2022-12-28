ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $285.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

