ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 184 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $245.05. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

