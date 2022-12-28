ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 23,540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,417 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

