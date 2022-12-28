Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Trading 4% Higher

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 1,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 471,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

