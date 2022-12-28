Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $168.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $118.86 on Friday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

