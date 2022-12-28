Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €3.00 ($3.19) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.53) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.19) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($5.11) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €2.16 ($2.30) on Monday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €1.73 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of €5.73 ($6.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

