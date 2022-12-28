Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $70.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

